Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

