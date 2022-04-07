Ravencoin Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,197.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $769,882.59 and $9,197.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,829.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.85 or 0.07435206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00261785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.52 or 0.00772354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00097055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.77 or 0.00505967 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00377110 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,033,393 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.