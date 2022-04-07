Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.91 and its 200-day moving average is $215.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

