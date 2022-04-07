iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

