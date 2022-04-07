Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

In other news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,048 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,399. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 208.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 681,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $22,289,000.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

