-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.59). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.