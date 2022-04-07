Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

