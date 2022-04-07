Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

NYSE TLYS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. Tilly’s has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

