Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.18. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $386.19 million, a P/E ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

