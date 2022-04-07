WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. WesBanco reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,548,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

