Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $51.69

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital World Investors raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after buying an additional 14,576,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $508,293,000 after buying an additional 488,325 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after buying an additional 1,202,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $327,530,000 after buying an additional 225,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.