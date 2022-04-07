Brokerages Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target at C$108.57

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRT.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$110.00 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities raised Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

GRT.UN opened at C$92.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$95.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.07. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$76.21 and a 52 week high of C$105.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

