Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Sell

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

