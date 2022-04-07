SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $18.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SITC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 25.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

