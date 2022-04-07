Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$41.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.61.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$40.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$43.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.61.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

