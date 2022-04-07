Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSEARCA EXD opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 230.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.