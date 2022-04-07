Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Price Target at €61.34

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNAGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.42 ($66.39).

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €41.71 ($45.84) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($66.99).

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.