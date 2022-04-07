Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Price Target at €61.34

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.42 ($66.39).

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €41.71 ($45.84) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

