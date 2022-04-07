Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of DLR opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

