Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

