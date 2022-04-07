nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Get nCino alerts:

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $44.25 on Thursday. nCino has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $9,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in nCino by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in nCino by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of nCino by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.