Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 5,305 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

