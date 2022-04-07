Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $62.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.
BAM opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $62.47.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after buying an additional 325,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,469,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,869,000 after buying an additional 90,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 74.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 298.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
