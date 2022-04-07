Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $62.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after buying an additional 325,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,469,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,869,000 after buying an additional 90,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 74.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 298.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.