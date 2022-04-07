MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $314.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $384.00 to $314.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

MKTX opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $283.78 and a 1-year high of $546.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.65.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,595,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

