PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $98.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PJT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

NYSE PJT opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

