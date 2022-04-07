Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,208,625 shares of company stock valued at $58,189,251. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.