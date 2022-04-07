PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $8.73 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.