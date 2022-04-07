PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PCQ opened at $16.16 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

