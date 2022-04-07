Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.