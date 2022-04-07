PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $9.45 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

