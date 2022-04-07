Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Lookers stock opened at GBX 86.70 ($1.14) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.39. Lookers has a 52-week low of GBX 53.59 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of £339.78 million and a PE ratio of 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Lookers
