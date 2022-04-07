Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Lookers stock opened at GBX 86.70 ($1.14) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.39. Lookers has a 52-week low of GBX 53.59 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of £339.78 million and a PE ratio of 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Lookers alerts:

About Lookers (Get Rating)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 150 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.