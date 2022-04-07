State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.