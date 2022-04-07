State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 164.38, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.