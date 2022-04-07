Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,950. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.