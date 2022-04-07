Needham & Company LLC Raises Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $25.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.22% from the stock’s previous close.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,275,000 after purchasing an additional 337,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 35,958 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

