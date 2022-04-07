JMP Securities Cuts Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target to $182.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $194.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $120.21 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average is $156.90.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,976,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,524,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

