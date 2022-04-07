Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $103.80 and a one year high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

