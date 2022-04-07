Stephens Boosts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $44.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

SMPL stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.06. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

