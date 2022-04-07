Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

GBX stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

