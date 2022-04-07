Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.70. Universal has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Universal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Universal by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

