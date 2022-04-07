Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

LGI opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.