Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares during the period. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

