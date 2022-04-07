Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NCZ opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $5.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 214,606 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 99,043 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

