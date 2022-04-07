State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,898,000. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRO stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

