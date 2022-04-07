Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $187.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of OMCL opened at $126.26 on Monday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.67.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

