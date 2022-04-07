Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives $12.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 30.38 and a quick ratio of 30.38. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Peyer purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $37,558.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 300,076 shares of company stock worth $1,394,246 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

