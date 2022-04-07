Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT at $285.95

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $209.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

