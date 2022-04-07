Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $67.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

K opened at $66.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

