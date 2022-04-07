iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $93.24 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.98 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.81.

