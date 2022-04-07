First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,882,000 after purchasing an additional 507,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,660,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after purchasing an additional 92,536 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.75 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

