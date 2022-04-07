Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.99 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

